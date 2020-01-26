Osborn Sato
LYNETTE OSBORN SATO
February 23, 1963 January 9, 2020
Lynette Osborn Sato, 56, wife of Brian Sato, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home in Puyallup, Washington.
She was born February 23, 1963 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Ruth Robbins and the late Ronald Osborn.
Lynette attended William Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs and graduated in 1981. She resided in Colorado Springs for fourty-eight years and recently moved to Washington State with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Brian; mother and stepfather, Ruth and George Robbins; three daughters, Ashlei, Alexis, Avalon; son, Aaron; granddaughter, Lilly and three brothers, Ron, Scott and Mitch.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Lynette's name to the or a .
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020