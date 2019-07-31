Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynwood Leroy Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnston

LYNWOOD LEROY JOHNSTON

September 28, 1940

July 27, 2019

Lynwood L. Johnston, also known as "Lyn" or "Lynny", died July 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born September 28, 1940 in Fort Fairfield, Maine to the late Linwood and Dorothy M. (West) Johnston.

Lyn graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1958. After graduation, he went on to work as a scale operator for J.R. Cianchette Construction Company. In 1959, Lyn joined the United States Army and he was soon transferred to the Military Assistance Advisory Group in Saigon, Vietnam where he served as stenographer to the Deputy Chief.

In 1962 he joined the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California with duties in Saigon, Vietnam. Lyn then worked for O'Donnell's Express in Presque Isle, Maine as a rate clerk. Until 1970, he then worked for RMK-BRJ in Saigon with duties in the Vietnamese Payroll Department as a paymaster.

Lyn married the love of his life, Son Thi Nguyen, on June 4, 1963 in Saigon, Vietnam. From this marriage, they were blessed with a daughter, Kim, born November 4, 1966.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Helen.

Lyn is survived by his wife, Son Thi Johnston; their daughter, Kim Johnston; his sisters, Vera, Lois, Joyce, Bonnie and Debbie; and his brother, Philip.







Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019

