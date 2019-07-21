Theodore
M. JUNE THEODORE
June 17, 1926
July 15, 2019
June Theodore was born June 17, 1926 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Charles and Veda Coulter. She peacefully passed away at her home on July 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents Charles and Veda Coulter, her brother Charles Coulter and grandson Stephen Ciuffetti.
June worked several jobs throughout her life, but the two she loved the most were being a junior bowling coach at Circle Lanes, and a daycare provider for her grandsons and other kids. She loved bowling, knitting, sewing and gardening.
June is survived by her daughters, Karen (Mark) Knight; Lisa Ciuffetti; grandson, Casey Ciuffetti, and great granddaughter, Brooklyn Ciuffetti.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 am, Monday July 22, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019