Henderson

M. SUSAN HENDERSON

December 17th, 1953 Feburary 17th,2020

Early Monday Morning, our family lost one of the joys in our lives. A year after a fierce fight against an aggressive cancer, Sue left our world. Encircled by the love and emotions of her boys, her last moments were spent with the sons she cradled and shaped into the men they are now.

Up to the end, as she knew her illness was getting the best of her, Sue fought with style and grace without a complaint. Sue's faith in Jesus and undaunted spirit created a fearless person one can only admire.

Sue was revered by many. Her unconditional kindness and warmth drew people to her. Sue's smile, humor and love engaged countless families. Her positive attitude was infectious and was hard not to grin just being in her presence. It's no surprise she was admired by so many.

Sue's genuine affection made her an inspiration for the over 30 years being an educator. Her love and sincerity touched so many students and families in a positive way. As she moved on from her teaching career, there were countless times former students would catch her eye in public and comment how much Sue meant to them as a child and how they felt some sort of kinship towards Sue. Although she never commented on these meetings, I could always see how it truly touched her heart.

Sue's treasure was her family. She loved being a mom to her three boys Justin, Ryan, and Tyler. As her boys grew into men, she was overjoyed as her family-circle grew with the additions of Sue's daughter in-laws, Ali May and Darcy. But her real joy were her grandkids, Reis, Hayes, Zoey and Daizy. Sue also had two amazing sisters, Karen and Pam who were always there for her and nurtured throughout her life.

She was a devoted, loving wife to her husband Royce for 43 years and were fortunate to travel the world together throughout their marriage. Sue was a staple at all Royce's conferences and forums. If Sue was unable to attend, people were disappointed to see Royce without his companion as if he made a mistake not making sure Sue was in attendance. This is her legacy. She could light up the room with her sunshine smile whether there were 6 or 1600 in the room and those who were there, remembered Sue.

Sue loved her Catholic faith and was described as "Very Catholic". Sue also loved to play golf. However, after every round we played together, Sue would have to go to confession afterward due to her foul mouth. Her competitiveness attracted me years ago and she had that edge to her up to the end.

We are going to miss you, Sue. There's a sting for us all now. But the sting is of the memories of good times and moments shared. I don't want to forget about this life with you, Sue. So, I can only hope this sting never fades because these memories shaped so many and made us who we are.

The Funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colorado Springs on Tuesday February 25th. A Rosary will be at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10:00 with a reception and meal afterward.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Patrick's Emergency Fund.





