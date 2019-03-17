Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Mae McGuire. View Sign

MABEL MAE "RICKEY" MCGUIRE

October 26, 1921 March 8, 2019

Mabel (Rickey) McGuire, 97, died March 8, 2019 at Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was a World War II veteran, real estate agent and mother of three.

Rickey was born in Pennsylvania on October 26, 1921, lived in Washington D.C. during the war and moved to Colorado after her marriage to William L. McGuire. She raised her children in Colorado and then moved to Mesa, Arizona where she sold real estate at Leisure World.

Rickey loved to play golf, bridge and dance. She enjoyed being around people and was usually the "life of the party". After moving to Leisure World she studied real estate and at the age of 55 took on a new career. She left Arizona after her husband passed away and moved back to Colorado. Rickey is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Her ashes will be scattered in Colorado.





Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019

