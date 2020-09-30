ParkmanMACONNELL "MAC" JAMES PARKMANMarch 10, 2003 September 25, 2020Maconnell "Mac" James Parkman was born on March 10, 2003 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.He was an unbelievable child and brightened the day for all that knew him right up until his untimely passing. A football player, wrestler, Christian and loving person, he was loved and respected by all that knew him.Since his youth, Mac had stories that not even many grown people can tell. He has traveled to every continent in the world except Antarctica and spent time with his family in the U.A.E., Australia, South America, Egypt, Finland and more.He was a proud contributor to CSCS Football and Wrestling Teams where he was one of the wrestling team's captains as a junior in 2019. His unbelievable kind and loving spirit combined with his ability to bring joy to any and all that were around him will be treasured by his family, friends and peers. He truly represented the Lord in all aspects of his life and leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and a personality and sense of humor that will never be matched. He was loved and adored by all.Mac was preceded in death by his grandparents.He is survived by his parents, Perri and Bruce Parkman; sisters, Alison and Andrea Haddad; uncle, Tom (Denise) McConnell; aunts, Cheri Cavanaugh, Suzanne (Daniel) Lines, Donna (Mark) Baldus; and cousins, Lauren, Kimberly, James, Jonathan, Sean, Zachary, Sage, Sawyer, Baylor and Tyler.Visitation, 11:00AM, Funeral Service immediately following, 12:00PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, Rocky Mountain Calvary, 4285 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918.