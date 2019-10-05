Box
MAE OLIVIA BOX
October 20, 1951
September 29, 2019
Mae Olivia Box 67, was born October 20, 1951 in Ozark, Alabama, to the union of Harvey Lee Crittenden and Mary Emma Hawkins Crittenden. Mae went to her heavenly reward on September 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs.
Mae was a member of Payne Chapel AME and served on the Steward Board, and was part of the Women's Missionary Society. Mae loved her children and her grandchildren, specially Aidan her grandson. Mae was a resident of Colorado for 36 years and she also resided in Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her memories her three daughters, Nicole Washington, Brianna Crittenden, Jada Blankenship of Colorado Springs; three sons, Michael Crittenden, Brandon Rodriguez, and Jordan Blankenship of Colorado Springs; great grandsons, Khaleb and Aidan; and great granddaughter, Ariah Rodriguez all from Colorado Springs; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and great friends.
Mae is preceded in death by her daughter, La'Toya Box; brother, Tyrone Crittenden; her parents, Mary Emma and Harvey Lee; Ruby Crittenden, and Roberta Crittenden Baty.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Payne Chapel African Methodist Church located at 3625 Marion Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. Funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019