McGhee

MAGGIE (THOMAS) MCGHEE

1932

September 9, 2020

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, family member, and friend went back to her Lord on Sept.9, 2020 at 88 years young.

Born in Catahoula Parish Louisiana in 1932; Maggie was one of 12 children born to Addie Thomas Jr. and Estella (Wilson) Thomas. She spent most of her adulthood in Akron Ohio, and then became a part of the Colorado Springs Colorado Community in 1995 when she relocated from Ohio to be closer to her children, and family support.

Maggie was known for her soft voice and even softer demeanor toward her family, neighbors, faith community, and everyone who knew her. At the same time, she had a spunky side that her family members, and friends loved. Her home was where her family, grandchildren, and friends went for food, comfort, advice, love, and support.

Maggie is survived by her three children - Mujahid Mujahideen (Charles Walter McGhee III), Lailaa Yaasmeen Mujahideen (Wanda Iris McGhee), and Salahudeen Mujahideen (Edward Ivan McGhee); one sibling - Rosie (Thomas) Walker of Akron Ohio, 21 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren, a host of family members, and friends.

Maggie is preceded in death by her parents - Addie Thomas Jr. and Estella (Wilson) Thomas; siblings: Clarence Jackson, Maggie Jackson, Lucille Jackson, Mable Jackson, Thelma Jackson, Mamie Lee Jackson, Eddie Thomas, Addie Thomas, William Neal Thomas, Estella Thomas, Theodore W Thomas. In addition, she is preceded in death by grandchildren - Manny (Akil) Bucey, Thema Yejide Mujahideen, and Rasheed Zakki Mujahideen Traylor.

Our mother, family member, and friend will be missed forever. We pray Allah (God) has mercy on her soul and gives her restful peace in paradise. We all love you.







