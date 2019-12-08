Mamie Lu Williams

Guest Book
  • "Ms. Mamie we will miss you.. such a wonderful person a..."
    - Shenequa Brown
Service Information
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-391-1918
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
5485 Alegre Drive
Fountain, CO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Williams
MAMIE LU WILLIAMS
November 23, 2019
Mamie Lu Williams, 75, transitioned peacefully at her home on November 23, 2019.
Mamie worked civil service for many years until her retirement. Mamie is preceded in death by both of her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Monica Lipscomb; two grandchildren, Victoria (Alana) Lipscomb and Victor Lipscomb; three great grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Jeremiah and Anissa Mitchell; two brothers, Linwood and Joseph Chatman; three sisters, Christine Henderson, Ernestine Horn and Joan Talley; and a host of nieces, nephew's other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5485 Alegre Drive, Fountain, Colorado, 80817. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
logo
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.