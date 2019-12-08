Williams
MAMIE LU WILLIAMS
November 23, 2019
Mamie Lu Williams, 75, transitioned peacefully at her home on November 23, 2019.
Mamie worked civil service for many years until her retirement. Mamie is preceded in death by both of her parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Monica Lipscomb; two grandchildren, Victoria (Alana) Lipscomb and Victor Lipscomb; three great grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Jeremiah and Anissa Mitchell; two brothers, Linwood and Joseph Chatman; three sisters, Christine Henderson, Ernestine Horn and Joan Talley; and a host of nieces, nephew's other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5485 Alegre Drive, Fountain, Colorado, 80817. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019