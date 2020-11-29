Bustamante
MANUEL "CHRIS" C. BUSTAMANTE
April 17, 1930 November 23, 2020
Manuel C. (Chris) Bustamante passed away on Monday November23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cecilia R. (Campos) Bustamante with whom he was married to 67 years, his children David A. Bustamante (LaRae Bustamante) of Sacramento, CA, Mark C. Bustamante (Sue Bustamante) of Colorado Springs, CO, James S. Bustamante of San Diego, CA, Manuel C. "Busty" Bustamante (Cheri Bustamante) of Las Vegas, NV and Maria Aldrich (Robert Aldrich) of Loveland, CO, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mercedes Bustamante Sanchez (Nick Sanchez) of Anaheim, CA and Martin Bustamante (Ophelia Bustamante) of Roland Park, KS
He is preceded in death by his son Edward D. Bustamante of San Diego, CA and his brothers Sylvester Bustamante, Joseph Bustamante, Frank Bustamante, Jesse Bustamante and sister Virginia Padilla all of Kansas City, Kansas.
Manuel was born in Kansas City Kansas April 17, 1930. He grew up and worked on the railroad for a few years before joining the Army. He was active duty during the Korean War. After 27 years of military service Manuel retired from the Army as a Sargent Major. He worked for 8 years for the US Postal Service as a maintenance technician before retiring. Along the way he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Gerontology from the University of Colorado Pueblo.
Manuel resided in Colorado Springs for the last 42 years. He enjoyed watching auto racing, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed tinkering the garage, making things and singing along with his favorite Mariachi music.
He will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions he will be cremated. There will be no viewing or service at this time. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
or any Veterans support group of your choice in his memory.