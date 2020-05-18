GarciaMANUEL SAMUEL GARCIAApril 10, 1952May 11, 2020Manuel Samuel Garcia 68, passed away May 11, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico April 10, 1952 to Jacobo and Josefita Garcia. He met and fell in love with Cora Martinez, a beauty from the neighboring ranch village of Mora. The two were married on April 8, 1972, a union that lasted 48 beautiful years.The family moved to Colorado Springs in 1977, and Manuel took a teaching job with District 11. Manuel taught for over 35 years and shaped the lives of innumerable children.Manuel is survived by his loving wife Cora Garcia; 3 children: Manuel Garcia, Madelena Garcia, and Consuelo Earl; 6 grandchildren: Elijah, Abrianna, Aleisabel, Anthony, Alina, and Azaiah; 4 siblings: Jake Garcia, Eloy Garcia, Delano Garcia, and Barbara Carrasco, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His sense of humor left perfect strangers rolling on the floor. He loved his Denver Broncos, working in his yard, New Mexico green chile, the music of Antonio Aguilar, never turned down a dance, listened when you spoke, looked you directly in the eye with his beautiful green eyes, shared his wisdom freely, would give you the shoes off his feet, never withheld his affections, was kind to strangers, wonderful to friends, doted on his grandchildren, adored his children, ever enamored by his wife, and most importantly deeply loved God.Funeral arrangements are being handled through Evergreen Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, CO. A memorial service will be held at a later date.