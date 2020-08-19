Schips, U.S. Army, (Ret.)SFC MARC JACOB SCHIPS, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)March 14, 1943 August 16, 2020SFC Marc J. Schips, age 77, passed in the comfort of his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Fountain, Colorado.He was born on March 14, 1943 in Albany, New York to parents, Morton and Jennie Schips.Marc grew up in upstate New York with his siblings, Glenn and Ellen Schips. He was a worldly man with many experiences including, but not limited to, operating as a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam War, volunteering with the Fountain Police Department as a parking monitor, and, perhaps most notably, being Southern Colorado's celebrity Jewish Santa Claus.Around the time of first grade Marc met his future wife, Lynne Schips, where they had three mischievous sons, Eric (Kelly), Aaron (Tandi), and Brian (Melanie). Eric would be the one to introduce Marc and Lynne to their fourth adoptive son, Mike Rossell. One of Marc's greatest joys in life was being a grandfather to his seven grandchildren and a great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren.He is best known among his family as a generous man with a boisterous laugh, a sly wit, and a spark of life that demanded attention from the entire room.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marc's memory may be made to Toys for Tots.Interment, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.