MARCELLA DARYLNE RICCARDI MORAN

April 16, 1961 January 31, 2020

Marcella Riccardi Moran, lover of life, passed away due to cancer related complications at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado on January 31st 2020. Her arduous battle with the disease over the last year was exemplary of the way she lived life; with hope, positivity, a firecracker 'can do' attitude and an unmistakable perpetual optimism that permeated those around her. Her calming smile, soothing voice and lovely presence were appreciated by all who knew her. When discussing the return of her cancer last November, Marcella made an open ended comment about the Lord wanting her home. Marcella is undoubtedly home and at peace as well.

She was born in Upland, California at San Antonio Hospital on April 16th 1961 to Joanne and Roger Riccardi. She is survived by her mother Joanne, her brothers Christopher and Mark, her cousins Roger Dale, Johnny and Terri Ann Riccardi as well as Christina and Donnie Lamb. She is also survived by her children Taylor, Christopher and Jonathan. She was preceded in passing by her father Roger, grandparents Marino and Ruth Riccardi, Fredrick and Dorothea Bambach as well as her cousins Elenor, Howard junior and uncle Howard.

Marcella ran track and rode horses as a child, and developed a love of the outdoors, nature and an active and healthy lifestyle. According to herself, as children growing up, her brothers and her were always outside, roamed the countryside often and got into their fair share of mischief. She married her childhood sweetheart Terrance Moran, with whom she had three children and many adventures. Much of life with her family was spent in the mountains camping, fishing and recreating. She loved the Sawtooth mountains and Red Fish lakes of Idaho, the San Juan mountains of Colorado, and the beaches of Santa Barbara and Ventura, California. She too enjoyed the orange groves and hillsides of Ojai, California, with their blooming citrus scent and hills and mountains in the Colorado Springs region, blanketed in both pine and deciduous trees. She had a fascination with plants and would spend time in nature, to be surrounded by all the beauty that accompanies the vast diversity of the forest, as well as all the life that thrives within it.

Marcella enjoyed exercise, yoga, tennis and working hard but relaxing harder. She knew how to have a good time, was the life of the party, was her children's' biggest cheerleader and to them was a source of unwavering support- through good times and bad- she always had a plan. She taught her children how to roll with the punches, never stay down, always get up and that 'when one door closes, another one opens.'

She was proud of her Italian heritage, her faith, loved Italy and adored her family. Nothing was more important in life than keeping the family together and striving to make those special bonds strengthen throughout the test of time. She was a devoted mother and dog lover. Marcella was blessed with four Great Danes throughout her years, and could be seen frequenting the trails of Cheyenne Canyon in Colorado Springs, with her dog Kahlua as well as shelf road in Ojai, California, as she had with her previous dane Kashmere.

Respiratory therapy was an important part of her life and she truly did love her career, as well as her coworkers and the patients she cared for. Marcella studied often to achieve higher levels of certification in respiratory and critical care, as constantly striving to better herself was of paramount importance. She rarely sat idle and was always scheming how to make the next step to a better life.

Marcella will be painfully missed; however, never forgotten. Her spirit, generosity, fierce positivity and calming happiness will live eternally within each of us who ever had the opportunity to know her, or be in her presence. She was a beacon of light for many, and we hope to be able to carry that light forward. A celebration of life and Liturgy of the Word will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 2021 West Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colorado at 10am the 21st of February. All are welcome to attend. If you feel compelled to send flowers, condolences or donations, please consider making a contribution to a charity or a good cause on behalf of Marcella. Her favorites were St. Jude's for pediatric cancer research and treatment and any organization that protected elephants, her favorite animal.





