Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Doerr. View Sign

Doerr

MARCIA DOERR

March 23, 2019

Marcia Doerr passed away March 23, 2019 in Longmont CO.

She married Dr. Harold (Hal) Doerr and moved to Chicago, IL where she worked for physicists in the Manhattan Project. Later, they settled in Grand Junction, CO where they raised their children.

She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Her daughter, Janis M. Doerr, Colorado Springs CO, son Harold A. Doerr, (Juli), Rapid City, SD, their children Mike (Morgan), Kristen and Kyle (Erin) and daughter Marion K. Mallard, Longmont, CO and her son Harry Lee Alles.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hal and daughter Marcia Anne. A longtime traveling companion and friend Lee Phillips also preceded her in death. A memorial service in Grand Junction, Colorado will be held at a later date.





