Gautsche
MARCIA IRWIN GAUTSCHE
February 19, 1936 November 22, 2019
Marcia Irwin Gautsche, age 83, died November 22, 2019 at Bear Creek Long Term Care facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born on February 19, 1936 in Colorado Springs. She was a home maker, member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Member and chair of Pioneer Museum Friends Board, Colorado Springs World Affairs Council, active member Broadmoor Community Church, third generation native of Colorado Springs, member of Tuesday Luncheon Club. Marcia loved her family, always showing compassion and support for all the children and their activities. She loved reading, bridge and travel.
She was loving wife to Harry H Gautsche, Colorado Springs. She is survived by her husband Harry Gautsche, her two sons, Robert I. Gautsche and Bradley H. Gautsche, her grandsons Blake Gautsche, and Shane Gautsche and granddaughters Elizabeth Gautsche and Reece Gautsche.
Memorial Service will be held Tuesday 3:pm December 3, 2019, Broadmoor Community Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's memory to Broadmoor Community Church.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019