Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Jane Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reed

MARCIA JANE REED

February 1, 1941 May 9, 2019

Marcia Jane Reed, 78, of Avon Colorado since 1971, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Vail, Colorado. She was born February 1, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Frank G. and Rhoda B. Dentan. She married William A. Reed on August 1, 1964 in Colorado Springs.

Marcia received her Bachelor of Science degree in History and Music from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and took many post graduate courses in history. She worked as a middle level educator in the Boulder Valley School District where she was awarded the Teacher of the Year award twice in her teaching career and was also a professional ski instructor at Vail Resorts. She belonged to DAR - Daughters of the American Revolution, Phi Delta Kappa International, and PSIA - Professional Ski Instructors of America. She enjoyed music, playing flute, piccolo, and piano in addition to writing, genealogy research and traveling.

Marcia is survived by her husband and is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Please visit





ReedMARCIA JANE REEDFebruary 1, 1941 May 9, 2019Marcia Jane Reed, 78, of Avon Colorado since 1971, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Vail, Colorado. She was born February 1, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Frank G. and Rhoda B. Dentan. She married William A. Reed on August 1, 1964 in Colorado Springs.Marcia received her Bachelor of Science degree in History and Music from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and took many post graduate courses in history. She worked as a middle level educator in the Boulder Valley School District where she was awarded the Teacher of the Year award twice in her teaching career and was also a professional ski instructor at Vail Resorts. She belonged to DAR - Daughters of the American Revolution, Phi Delta Kappa International, and PSIA - Professional Ski Instructors of America. She enjoyed music, playing flute, piccolo, and piano in addition to writing, genealogy research and traveling.Marcia is survived by her husband and is preceded in death by her parents.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .Please visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family. Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.