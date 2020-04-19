Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Ritschel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARCIA RITSCHEL

October 28, 1940 April 10, 2020

Marcia Ritschel, 79, of Colorado Springs passed away on Friday April 10th, 2020.

She was born to Darlene and Frank Junis in Kewanee, Illinois in 1940. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Ritschel, with whom she shared 52 years of blissful marriage. She is survived by three sons: Patrick (Tammie) of Wilmington, DE, Brian of Newport Beach, CA, and Dan (Tamiko) of Oakwood, OH. Raised on the family farm, Marcia was one of seven siblings. She is survived by Ann Sepich of Tucson, AZ, Lila (Marvin) Williams of Kearney, NE, Francis (JoAnne) of Peru, IN and preceded in death by sister Caryl Hubble and brothers James and Tom Junis. Marcia was blessed with seven grandchildren whom she adored: Andrew, Joshua, Angelina, Katie, Samantha, Michael, Jonathan; and two great-grandchildren: Alexander and Scarlett.

Marcia graduated from Villa de Chantal high school in Rock Island, Illinois and received a BA in English from Bradley University in 1962. She later earned a Master's degree from Bradley University in 1966, prompting her career in education. Marcia's early career began as an English teacher at Morton Junior High School and she would remain a resident of the greater Peoria, Illinois area for 50 years. She became the Chair of the English department at Midstate College. She and Mike retired to Colorado Springs in 2012.

Marcia was a devout Catholic and active member of the church community, both at Saint Monica's in East Peoria and at St. Francis of Assisi in Colorado Springs. She especially loved that retirement afforded the opportunity to reunite with her siblings through "sister's weekends" getaways. Marcia will be remembered for her fierce, independent spirit and the way she chose to live life on her own terms. Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 16, she defied all doctor's prognoses and she always lived every day to the fullest.

She will be interred at Cedar Grove on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana at a future date where a celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance in Downingtown, PA.







