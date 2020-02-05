Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Hardin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hardin

MARCUS HARDIN

May 19, 1978

January 28, 2020

Marcus Hardin, a longtime resident of Colorado, died unexpectedly on January 28, 2020 at 41 years of age.

Marcus is survived by his mother, Debra Hardin, wife, Amanda Hardin, three children: Kobe, Tatyanna, and Arieona Hardin, three siblings: Kevin and Jared Hardin and Alivia Gilman, and two nieces and two nephews. Additionally, Marcus is survived by best friends, cousins and many lifelong friends.

Marcus was born May 19, 1978 in Kansas City, Missouri to Debra Hardin. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1998, and continued his education at Intellitec, with a degree in Personal Training. Marcus married Amanda on September 13, 2001 and they welcomed their three children, who were the most important part of his life.

Marcus was an avid gym member. He was involved in coaching P.A.L. football, as well as coaching his children in their many sports throughout the years. He loved basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Lakers. He was a caring, loving man who was always smiling, and never knew a stranger. Marcus enjoyed any chance he got to watch his children in whatever they were doing, whether it be football, cheerleading, basketball or choir.

He will be greatly missed by all those who know and love him.

Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM MST on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 3500 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. A viewing will be held at the same location from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM MST, for anyone who would like to pay their respects to the family.

Marcus' children have asked that everyone join in and wear bright colors to celebrate his life, as he has always been a bright light in so many people's lives. The family has requested no black attire be worn.





