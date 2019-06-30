Eckhardt
MAREE HALL ECKHARDT
October 9, 1926 June 25, 2019
Maree Eckhardt, a Fountain, Colorado resident since 2012, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She formerly resided in Cassville, Missouri.
Maree was born on October 9, 1926 to Frank and Iva (Stice) Cousins in Kansas.
She was a loving homemaker, an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Hall (Shirley); daughter, Linda Cales; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janis Leayman; her first husband, Francis Hall; her second husband, Bill Eckhardt; and six siblings.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Private interment will be at Douglass Cemetery in Douglass, Kansas.
Online Condolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com
Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019