Tomek

MARGA TOMEK

June 25, 1948 November 2, 2020

A Letter for Mom,

On Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 7:25 p.m., Marga's battle with pulmonary disease ended. Your body was tired and fought so hard but your spirit never was or will be gone and was set free on this day to move on to the plan that God has waiting for you. We are forever grateful to God for taking away your pain and suffering even though we are devastated at losing you.

The love you gave to everyone and the lives you touched can never be measured and you will forever be remembered and treasured by all of us: Judy, Linda, Billy, Rachel, Nathan, Rhonda, Sheldon, Kim, Mark, Brian, Heather, Heidi, Sariya, Tyler, Anthony, Adam, Konner, Christopher, Brent, Aspen, Alyssa, Taylor, Jasira, Ahna, Aria, Leah, All of your co-workers/family and members/friends at Pikes Peak Credit Union.

We know that you are healed and strong, carrying all of our love with you. We know you will watch over all of us-lending us your strength to try and heal during this difficult time. We love you more than we can ever express and will remember you everyday until we can be with you again. Angels are Watching you, God bless you!

The immediate family will gather Saturday, 11/07/2020 for a remembrance service. For all of you that knew and loved Marga, please know that it was her wish to have no service; but, she felt your love and carries all of you in her heart and the family thanks everyone who has expressed their condolences and support. It is appreciated at this difficult time.







