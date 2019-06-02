Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Hedemark. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hedemark

MARGARET A. HEDEMARK

March 5, 1928

May 25, 2019

Mrs. Margaret Hedemark, 91 years old from Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 25, 2019.

Margaret was born on March 5, 1928 in Alban Township (Milbank), South Dakota, to Walter and Hubertina (Loehrer) McFarland. She grew up on the family farm in South Dakota and, after graduating from high school, began teaching in the same one room schoolhouse she attended as a child. She taught mathematics at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Colorado Springs for most of her 45-year teaching career. At the age of 53, she earned her master's degree in Education from UCCS.

Margaret was married to Truman (Ted) Hedemark, a WWII Navy combat veteran, on August 13, 1950. Ted passed away at the age of 92 on January 10, 2018. Margaret and Ted were devoted to each other and had a long and happy marriage. From the Midwest they moved to California and Idaho before settling in Colorado Springs in 1964.

Together they built a home where they raised their five children and where their many friends were welcomed with her warm smile, a stroll through the garden and a peek at her latest handicraft or creation. Friends and family invariably left with freshly baked cookies or muffins or a jar of homemade jam. Margaret was a faithful friend and always on the go. If she was not working in her garden, she was off on a trail in the Rockies with her beloved hiking club or participating in activities with her ADK sorority sisters. In addition to teaching at Holy Trinity Catholic School, she worshipped faithfully at Holy Trinity Church for over 50 years.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Ted and sister, Elaine. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine, her five children: Charles, Nancy, Douglas, David and John, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local pet shelter.







HedemarkMARGARET A. HEDEMARKMarch 5, 1928May 25, 2019Mrs. Margaret Hedemark, 91 years old from Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 25, 2019.Margaret was born on March 5, 1928 in Alban Township (Milbank), South Dakota, to Walter and Hubertina (Loehrer) McFarland. She grew up on the family farm in South Dakota and, after graduating from high school, began teaching in the same one room schoolhouse she attended as a child. She taught mathematics at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Colorado Springs for most of her 45-year teaching career. At the age of 53, she earned her master's degree in Education from UCCS.Margaret was married to Truman (Ted) Hedemark, a WWII Navy combat veteran, on August 13, 1950. Ted passed away at the age of 92 on January 10, 2018. Margaret and Ted were devoted to each other and had a long and happy marriage. From the Midwest they moved to California and Idaho before settling in Colorado Springs in 1964.Together they built a home where they raised their five children and where their many friends were welcomed with her warm smile, a stroll through the garden and a peek at her latest handicraft or creation. Friends and family invariably left with freshly baked cookies or muffins or a jar of homemade jam. Margaret was a faithful friend and always on the go. If she was not working in her garden, she was off on a trail in the Rockies with her beloved hiking club or participating in activities with her ADK sorority sisters. In addition to teaching at Holy Trinity Catholic School, she worshipped faithfully at Holy Trinity Church for over 50 years.Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Ted and sister, Elaine. She is survived by her sister, Geraldine, her five children: Charles, Nancy, Douglas, David and John, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local pet shelter. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close