Hunt
MARGARET ANN SHELLY HUNT
June 3, 1949 - July 3, 2020
Divide, CO On July 3, 2020, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, Margaret (Maggie) Hunt, 71, passed away peacefully at home, with her beloved husband Barry Hunt by her side.
Maggie was born June 3, 1949 in Pontiac Michigan, the daughter of Chester P. Shelly and Margaret (Neafie) Shelly. She grew up with two sisters, Mary Wallace Shelly and Christine D. Shelly.
Maggie was a 1967 graduate of Jamesville-DeWitt High School (Fayetteville NY). Her undergrad education included attending Connecticut College for Women, University of Louisville (KY) and Syracuse University (NY) where she graduated in 1973. Maggie settled in Colorado in 1976 and completed a teaching certificate and master's degree at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) and received her principal's license at University of Denver (DU).
Maggie's first teaching job was in a one room schoolhouse in Guffey (Park County, CO) instructing second through eight graders. From there she moved on to teach in Fairplay and Lake George. Moving to Teller County and WPSD Re-2, Maggie settled in Divide with the love of her life, Barry Hunt, whom she had married in March 1989. She taught American History at Woodland Park Middle School before transitioning to administration as an Assistant Principal at WPMS, a school with more than 800 students.
In addition to her parents Chester (Chet) and Margaret Shelly, Maggie was preceded in death by her sister Christine D. Shelly. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Barry Hunt, her sister Mary Wallace Shelly, father in-law Harvey B. Hunt Jr, sister-in-law Linda M. Hunt, brother in-law Bryan L. Hunt, nieces Claire and Collen Hunt, nephew Casey Dolen and grand-niece Rosie Hunt. Maggie was tightly and lovingly bound to her "East Coast Tribe" of transplants to Colorado, including Sara Doud, Sue Prendinger, Laura Canby, Nick Lisi, Chris Carlson and Helen Dyer, as well as countless other cherished friends. These long, enduring friendships are a testament to the steadfast legacy of love that Maggie nurtured throughout her life.
A private memorial event is being planned, per Maggie's instructions, by Barry and her friends. Mountain Memorial Funeral Home in Divide is handling other related arrangements. For more details please visit (www.MountainMemorialFH.com
).
For those who wish to honor her memory with an appropriate and caring gift, it was Maggie's wish that donations be made to help the important work of the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (http://
www.tcrascolorado
.org) a local nonprofit she enthusiastically supported. When making an online donation to TCRAS, please enter Maggie's name in the Message of Support box. If making a donation by check, please be sure to put her name on the Memo line.