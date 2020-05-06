Margaret Catherine Goad-Gipe
1969 - 2020
Goad-Gipe
MARGARET CATHERINE GOAD-GIPE
January 21, 1969 May 2, 2020
Margaret Goad-Gipe, precious daughter, sister, and aunt went to be with her Lord on May 2, 2020. She was reunited with her grandparents Charles and Margaret Knodel and her brother Charlie Cerdena and is survived by her mother Shirley Goad, father Charles Goad, sister Rebecca Van Pelt, nieces and nephews Jordan Messisco, Aaron Knodel, Joshua Knodel, Alexis Cerdena, and Charles Cerdena.
Margaret was a native of Colorado Springs and worked as a District manager for Yum Brand Corporation for 20 years. She had a flare for life, loved life, and lived it being bold, strong, and unafraid to be who she was as a person. She was giving and generous and above all fiercely loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be forever missed by all! No services will be held at this time due to the corona virus, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.



Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.
