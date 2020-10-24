Wilson

MARGARET "MAGA" DENISE WILSON

September 7, 1962 October 16, 2020

Denise Wilson, 58, of Colorado Springs passed away suddenly on October 16th. Denise, was born September 7th in Laurinburg North Carolina to Chalmers and Betty Chavis. Denise was a loving mother and grandmother, she had a great sense of humor and was a huge support to her children and grandchildren. Denise loved Christmas, spending time watching Dancing With the Stars and American Idol, spending time with her grandchildren, spoiling them with her cooking, Christmas and birthday gifts. Denise is survived by her mother, Betty, brother Ringo Chavis, sister Deneane Smith, two daughters, Crystal and Kaitlin, and grandchildren Christian and Elayah. Preceded in death by her father Chalmers Chavis. A service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Word of Faith North Chapel 1318 N. Circle Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80909.







