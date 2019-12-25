Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Donner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Marjo" Renier Donner was born in New York City to Margaret and Joseph Renier, sculptor, on February 8, 1936. She spent summers with her grandparents of "Bon Abri", Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She attended Friends Seminary in New York and graduated with an art history degree from Wheaton College in Illinois, class of '58. She met her husband of 57 years Carl Philip Donner II in New York. She and Carl were married on December 29th, 1962.

Marjo moved with her husband and 3 children from their first home in Maplewood, New Jersey to Denver, Colorado in 1968. She grew up a big city girl in New York with an interest in music and art, but she adapted to the western life by learning to camp, fish and hunt with her husband Carl. She and her family moved to Sterling, Colorado before moving to Colorado Springs where she lived the rest of her life, when not at their cabin in Buena Vista, Colorado.

She was passionate about art and was a chairperson and longtime docent volunteer at the Colorado Fine Arts Center. Marjo was the great-grandniece of Bayard Taylor, poet, author and traveler. She will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality and concern for all her family and friends and deliciously crisp chocolate chip cookies. She will be greatly missed by her family and countless friends.

Marjo is survived by her 3 sons, Carl, Chris and Philip and Chris's wife, Donna Ferguson, their children, Samantha, Jaime and Alex, Philip's wife Kathleen, and their sons, Taylor and Brendan, and Carl and his children, Caelin and Evan. She died one week before her husband, Carl.





