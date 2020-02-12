Lutz
MARGARET "MIKI" EILEEN LUTZ
November 30, 1925 November 3, 2019
Margaret Eileen Lutz passed peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2019. Known as Miki to most of her friends, she was born November 30, 1925, in Glenwood Springs, CO, to Guy Edward and Ezma Anona Weatherly.
We will miss her quirky sense of humor, her excellent advice, and her ability to do just about anything - well!
A celebration of life will be held at St. Peter's Chapel in Cripple Creek on February 23 at 1:30 P.M.
