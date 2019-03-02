Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ota

MARGARET ELOISE ROSS OTA

August 21, 1941 February 23, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Margaret "Peggy" Eloise Ota was called home to our Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on August 21, 1941, Peggy lived a passionate life full of adventures, love, and activism. Peggy participated in the women's and

Peggy attended UC Berkeley studying anthropology. Peggy was a loving mother, who took her children on adventures exploring local fairs, carnivals, missions, and parks. They spent their days listening to music, dancing, singing, and playing together. In 1973, Peggy met her soul mate Michio Ota; they often got dressed to the nines to go dancing. In 1979, they moved to Colorado Springs and enjoyed camping, hiking, and outdoor recreation with their families and terriers. Peggy loved writing poems and stories, gardening, playing games, and regaling her grandchildren with anecdotes. In 2000, they sold their home to become snow birds traveling to different states. Peggy was always an avid reader and passed on her love of books to her children and grandchildren. Peggy also valiantly battled Cancer.

Peggy is survived by her husband Michio Ota, daughters Carine Murr and Christine (John) Secrist, grand-children Jervaise (Christopher) Pileggi, Jessi (Adam) King, Elijah, David, and Rebekah Secrist, great-grandchild Remi King, and cousins, especially Sandy. She is proceeded in death by her father William Ross, mother, sister, beloved Aunts, sons Danny and Andrew Barreras, and great-granddaughter Harvey King. Complete at





OtaMARGARET ELOISE ROSS OTAAugust 21, 1941 February 23, 2019Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Margaret "Peggy" Eloise Ota was called home to our Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on August 21, 1941, Peggy lived a passionate life full of adventures, love, and activism. Peggy participated in the women's and civil rights movements, including marches, sit-ins, and freedom rides.Peggy attended UC Berkeley studying anthropology. Peggy was a loving mother, who took her children on adventures exploring local fairs, carnivals, missions, and parks. They spent their days listening to music, dancing, singing, and playing together. In 1973, Peggy met her soul mate Michio Ota; they often got dressed to the nines to go dancing. In 1979, they moved to Colorado Springs and enjoyed camping, hiking, and outdoor recreation with their families and terriers. Peggy loved writing poems and stories, gardening, playing games, and regaling her grandchildren with anecdotes. In 2000, they sold their home to become snow birds traveling to different states. Peggy was always an avid reader and passed on her love of books to her children and grandchildren. Peggy also valiantly battled Cancer.Peggy is survived by her husband Michio Ota, daughters Carine Murr and Christine (John) Secrist, grand-children Jervaise (Christopher) Pileggi, Jessi (Adam) King, Elijah, David, and Rebekah Secrist, great-grandchild Remi King, and cousins, especially Sandy. She is proceeded in death by her father William Ross, mother, sister, beloved Aunts, sons Danny and Andrew Barreras, and great-granddaughter Harvey King. Complete at www.cappadonafh.com Funeral Home Cappadona Funeral Home

1020 E. Fillmore Street

Colorado Springs , CO 80907

(719) 520-1817 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close