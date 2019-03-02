Ota
MARGARET ELOISE ROSS OTA
August 21, 1941 February 23, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Margaret "Peggy" Eloise Ota was called home to our Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on August 21, 1941, Peggy lived a passionate life full of adventures, love, and activism. Peggy participated in the women's and civil rights movements, including marches, sit-ins, and freedom rides.
Peggy attended UC Berkeley studying anthropology. Peggy was a loving mother, who took her children on adventures exploring local fairs, carnivals, missions, and parks. They spent their days listening to music, dancing, singing, and playing together. In 1973, Peggy met her soul mate Michio Ota; they often got dressed to the nines to go dancing. In 1979, they moved to Colorado Springs and enjoyed camping, hiking, and outdoor recreation with their families and terriers. Peggy loved writing poems and stories, gardening, playing games, and regaling her grandchildren with anecdotes. In 2000, they sold their home to become snow birds traveling to different states. Peggy was always an avid reader and passed on her love of books to her children and grandchildren. Peggy also valiantly battled Cancer.
Peggy is survived by her husband Michio Ota, daughters Carine Murr and Christine (John) Secrist, grand-children Jervaise (Christopher) Pileggi, Jessi (Adam) King, Elijah, David, and Rebekah Secrist, great-grandchild Remi King, and cousins, especially Sandy. She is proceeded in death by her father William Ross, mother, sister, beloved Aunts, sons Danny and Andrew Barreras, and great-granddaughter Harvey King. Complete at www.cappadonafh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019