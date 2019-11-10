Fleming
MARGARET FLEMING
February 5, 1918 November 6, 2019
Margaret Fleming was born 101 years ago on February 5, 1918 in Alma, Nebraska before moving to Colorado when she was 3. As part of a class of 9 students, she graduated from Wiggins High School in 1934. On February 2, 1942 she married Lieutenant Doc Fleming and remained married to him for 70 years during which time they traveled the world. She is survived by her 3 children, Mark, Linda, and Teddie; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She lived a full life and will certainly be missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or online at https://www.pikespeakhospice.org/donate-today.
