Fleming
MARGARET "PEG" FLEMING
November 26,1936 June 2, 2020
Peg Fleming, resident of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1936 to Philip and Mary O'Neill of Superior Montana. Known as Margie by her family, she is survived by a sister Mary and a brother John. Her brother Phil preceded her in death. Peg graduated from secretarial school prior to marrying Jerald Fleming. Together for nearly 40 years until his passing, they raised five children on several Air Force Bases and at their home on Ottertail Lake, MN. Peg retired after a long career as Postmaster in Richville, MN and made Colorado her new home. Peg is survived by her children, who all live in Colorado: Michael Fleming, Deb (and Mark) Hawes, Cathy (and Dave) Grossman, Becky (and Bill) DeAtley, and Ed Fleming. She enjoyed her seven loving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her GG and all live in Colorado. She will be buried next to Jerry in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please make any memorial donations in her honor to your local library.
Peg laughed easily and enjoyed life's simple pleasures. She was a talented and avid quilter, sharing her beautiful works of art with her family. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed making puzzles and spending time connecting with her family and friends.
Her generous heart, kindness, sense of humor, and fun-loving spirit will be missed by all.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
