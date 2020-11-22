Hall
MARGARET "MAGGIE" HALL
June 21, 1934 November 9, 2020
Margaret "Maggie" Hall died peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home, from complications of COVID-19. Maggie was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 21, 1934 to her parents Minnie and Louis Mack.
Maggie was a woman of letters when it came to the beauty of life. She held a Masters of Arts in Education degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 1972. She was an avid reader of memoir and literature. Maggie was a memoir writer herself, a dedicated student of the Light House Workshop and the family historian. She had a deep commitment to collect and preserve the precious stories of her extended Eastern European Jewish family from Kynshyn, Poland, a legacy that will live on.
Maggie was a wise businesswoman and a community organizer. She was the co-founder of the Seniors Group at Temple Shalom and a committed member and fundraiser for Temple Beit Torah with her husband Hank. And through her passion for films she founded and organized the monthly Flick Shtick Movie Group, which premiered at Poor Richards Cafe and Theater.
Maggie was an adoring mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and particularly spouse. Maggie and Hank's marriage was a blessing to witness and an example of absolute devotion to one another and of self-becoming one in the truest sense. Maggie and Hank were never apart; they ran a corporation, played and traveled together. She was a caring, compassionate listener and had a wildly, wonderful sense of humor. Her laughter was infectious. She loved to sing playful little ditties. May Maggie's legacy and wisdom live on.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents Minnie and Louis Mack, her brother Joseph Mack and sister-in-law Jeanette Mack and spouse Henry "Hank" Hall. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Vogel, Carla Vogel and son-in-law John Barry Nienstadt. Her sons Jeff Hall and his partner Suzanne Edgar, Steve Hall and daughter-in-law Faith Hall. Her grandchildren Trent, Clay, Cody and Cassidy Hall, her niece Lisa Mack and family, and nephew David Mack, her large loving family in Israel, friend and caregiver Doris Gladden, many friends and last but not least her beloved furry friend Mitzi. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Temple Beit Torah: 522 E. Madison Street, 80907. www.Beit-Torah.org