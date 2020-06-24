Samsel

MARGARET JANE (JORGENSON) SAMSEL

December 4, 1939 June 17, 2020

Margaret Jane Samsel (Jorgenson) 80, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 4, 1939. Marge was the beloved wife of Nelson (Sam), they had been married for 58 years. Mother to Dennis, Scott, and Tina (Kurtis). Doting grandmother to Tyler (Amber), Sammy, Haley, Jasmine, and Amelia. Marge is also survived by her sister Mary and many nieces and nephews. Marge was a child care provider for more than 20 years. She has inspired and taught many children to believe in themselves. Her true gift was kindness which she shared with all that knew her. Services to be held June 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain. Please contact a family member if you wish to attend either service or reception.







