MARGARET "PEGGY" L. DEVANEY
June 21, 1933
March 22, 2019
Margaret L. (Peggy) Devaney, age 85, passed away on March 22, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she had resided since 1973. She was born on June 21, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts to Bernard F. Devine and Ellen M. (O'Donnell) Devine. She was married on December 10, 1967 to Martin J. (Jim) Devaney in Los Angeles, California.
She is survived by her son, Dana Ross of San Diego, California; daughter, Debra Plante (Ken) of Colorado Springs; grandson, Aaron Teasdale (Katelyn) of Colorado Springs; and 3 great-granddaughters. She is also survived by a sister, Roberta Sleighter of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Her family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Springs Village Care Center and Pikes Peak Hospice for the compassionate care she received over the past year and a half.
It was Peggy's desire that no services be held. Memorials in Peggy's name can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, www.pikespeakhospice.org.
