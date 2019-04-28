Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Rosary 4:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Service 10:30 AM Catholic Service Graveside service 12:00 PM Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darling

MARGARET "MICKEY" MAGDALEN DARLING

August 20, 1931 April 25, 2019

Margaret Darling, 87, of Colorado Springs, peacefully passed away on April 25, 2019 with family at her side.

Margaret "Mickey" Magdalen (Lamansky) Darling was the daughter of Eugene and Carmel (Guerrieri) Lamansky, born August 20, 1931 in Denver, Colorado.

Mickey married Barton "Bud" Darling (dec'd) on December 27, 1950. Together they enjoyed traveling the world while Bud was in the Air Force. They retired in San Antonio, Texas in 1973 before moving to Colorado Springs in 1995.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Valarie Anne.

Mickey is survived by eight children, Janet, Diana (Stan), Karen (Robert), Barton (Sally), Dale, Anita, Mark (Valerie), and Bambi (Troy). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, including Sara, who was raised by Mickey and Bud; and a great-grandson. Mickey has many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Mickey worked as a dental assistant, a waitress, an Avon representative and as a sales clerk. She passed on her love of family gatherings and card games, where she ruled at Yahtzee. She was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies and enjoyed Pro Wrestling. Mickey loved anything Disney, Bingo and animals.

Mickey raised her children with love, kindness, humor, fun and support. She will be missed by many, but we know it was time for her to be with her beloved husband of sixty-six years.

We love you Mom.

Rosary, 4:00PM, Remembrance Gathering, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Catholic Service, 10:30AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services.

Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.







