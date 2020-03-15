Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McElhaney. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

McElhaney

MARGARET MCELHANEY

May 31, 1920

March 9, 2020

In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Margaret McElhaney was born on May 31, 1920 in Salida, Colorado. She was called home by the Lord on March 9, 2020. Margaret began working for Mountain Bell in 1943 and was a telephone company employee for 40 years. Over this time, she experienced the modernization of telephone communication from switch boards to computerization. Her hobbies included baking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Raymond "Earl." She is survived by her children: Sue McElhaney-Lew (Harold), Raymond (Tami), Kathy Biondi (Greg), Mark (Linda); and five grandchildren: Michelle, Megan, Caitlin, Daniel and Riley. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Margaret will be remembered for her devotion to family and her love of the Lord.

A rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m on Thursday, March 19 followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsettia Dr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.







