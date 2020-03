McElhaneyMARGARET MCELHANEYMay 31, 1920March 9, 2020In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Margaret McElhaney was born on May 31, 1920 in Salida, Colorado. She was called home by the Lord on March 9, 2020. Margaret began working for Mountain Bell in 1943 and was a telephone company employee for 40 years. Over this time she experienced the modernization of telephone communication from switch boards to computerization. Her hobbies included baking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting.Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Raymond "Earl." She is survived by her children, Sue McElhaney-Lew (Harold), Raymond (Tami), Kathy Biondi (Greg), Mark (Linda); and five grandchildren Michelle, Megan, Caitlin, Daniel and Riley. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Margaret will be remembered for her devotion to family and her love of the Lord.A private inurnment ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral. Memorial donations may be made to .Online Condolences: