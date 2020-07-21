POCH

MARGARET "PEGGY" POCH

October 5, 1921 July 17, 2020

MARGARET "PEGGY" POCH, 98, passed away July 17, 2020, at The Retreat at Sunny Vista in Colorado Springs.

Mrs. Poch was born October 5, 1921, in Camp Cook, South Dakota. Following graduation from high school in Buffalo, South Dakota she studied home economics at college in Brookings, South Dakota. She was married February 27, 1943, to Harold Poch. After many years as a stay-at-home mother and wife, she was employed at Current, Inc. She was a talented and prolific quilter and donated many quilts to local charities. She was also a dedicated and active member of East United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Harold Poch, one brother, Ambert Norton of Roswell, New Mexico, and a sister, Verna Alexander, of Bullhead City, Arizona. She is survived by two sons, James (Vinny) and John (Loretta); one sister, Ruthanne Briggs, two grandchildren (Jennifer & Joe) , and five great grandchildren (Mason, Tanner, Caleb, Ainsley & Gracelyn). A private interment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Colorado Springs, CO. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East United Methodist Church, 1505 E. Monument St., Colorado Springs 80909.







