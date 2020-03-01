Smith
MARGARET SMITH
April 28, 1929 February 25, 2020
Margaret Smith, 90, a longtime resident of Colorado and most recently of Summit Glen Retirement Community in Colorado Springs, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Pikes Peak Hospice. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harvey L Smith.
Margaret was born April 28th, 1929 in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated from Pueblo Centennial High School and went on to earn a degree in Education at the University of Colorado, Boulder where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority After college, she moved to San Diego, California where she met her husband Harvey, a Navy officer. After his military career, they moved to Nebraska (Lincoln) and had three children, Scott (Janine), Tom (Sandy) and Dick (Gindy). "Nana" had 7 grandchildren and 14 wonderful great-grandchildren that brought great joy to her life. Margaret is survived by a sister Mary Naquin of Elkhart, IN and a brother John Weiler of Colorado Springs. Aunt Margaret had a special place in her heart for her many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was an avid bridge and card player, she also enjoyed puzzles and playing a variety of board games with family and friends. Margaret and Harvey owned the Handiworks Store in Manitou Springs. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer of Get Set Preschool, where she donated her time, energy and passion helping young children grow and learn. Margaret always had a great interest in everyone's well being and would tell wonderful stories of events and people she met and knew throughout her life.
A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Get Set Preschool 219 E Bijou St Colorado Springs CO 80903 or Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020