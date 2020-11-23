MartinezMARGARITO "CURLY" MARTINEZNovember 1, 1926 November 15, 2020Margarito "Curly" Martinez, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15, 2020 peacefully at home and surrounded by loved ones in Colorado Springs, Colorado.He was born in Hudson, Colorado to the union of Fernando and Encarnacion (Romero) Martinez. Mr. Martinez retired from the Air Force Academy as a work leader. He was a civil service worker serving as a civil engineer. He was united in marriage with Frances Martinez, who preceded him in death on October 14, 2016.His hobbies and passions included gambling in Las Vegas and Cripple Creek, playing his harmonica, drinking Hills Bros. coffee, hunting, creating melodies via whistling, baking, watching wrestling - Rey Mysterio Jr.-, watching Seinfeld, gardening, spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren, and teaching Spanish. While visiting with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he enjoyed sharing his adventures throughout life. His stories varied from growing up on the Martinez ranch, to his time in the service. His famous saying was, "If you can't help someone, don't hurt them."Margarito is preceded in death by his 15 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving daughter and caregiver, Emily Griego (Gary); his sons, Margarito Martinez (Elaine) and Gaspar Martinez (Ursula); 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.I, Emily Griego, would like to give a big thank you to my husband, Gary Griego Sr., my daughter, Angela Griego (Lewis), my son, Gary Griego Jr., my grandson, Gilbert Griego, my granddaughter, Erika Griego, my daughter-in-law, Sarah Griego, and last but not least, my son-in-law, Duane Lewis, for all of their help in the last seven years in taking care of my mother and father. Without their love and support, I do not know if I could have kept my promise to both of my parents - no nursing home, just a loving end at their home. Additionally, Grandpa and Grandma had a dog, Cody. Grandma named him, and all three shared a special bond. Cody provided unconditional love until their last breath.I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julie Brady and Colorado Palliative and Hospice Care for all they did for my father. They made themselves available when needed and went above and beyond.In keeping with Margarito's wishes, a private family service will be held. One of Margarito's last wishes was to tell everyone to take time to call your parents, let them know you love them, that tomorrow is not promised, you may wake up and they will not be there. A few minutes out of your day will not hurt you. This small act means the world to an elderly person.See you on the flip side, daddy. - Emily and Angie