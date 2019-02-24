Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie (Kingston) Dillie. View Sign

Dillie

MARGIE (KINGSTON) DILLIE

August 29, 1947 February 10, 2019

We mourn the passing of our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she has touched. Margie went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle with Inflammatory

Margie married the love of her life, Lawrence (Larry) Dillie on May 5, 1968. They went on to have three sons. Their first, Richard, who is in heaven with his mama now, and sons Clint (Jennifer) Dillie and Tad Dillie. As Nana, she shared her love and laughter with her four grandchildren, Tad Jr, Jewelyanna, Alisha and Dallas Dillie. Margie is also survived by her brother, Larry Kingston and sister, Carole Kingston Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne and Thelma Kingston. She is loved by 15 nieces and nephews.

Margie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was fierce in her love and protection of her husband and son's. They were her world. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She especially loved her role as Nana. Nothing made her happier than the kids and grandkids coming for Holidays so she could cook for them. She also treasured the one-on-one conversations she had when they would just stop by to visit.

Her vivacious personality always made people around her laugh. Her love for jewelry was unmatched by anyone. When going on a vacation, she would always put her jewelry out first THEN decide what clothes would match them! Her love for fast cars was always demonstrated through her heavy foot on the throttle! Through her love of speed, she also demonstrated this as always being the fastest on her ATV. But, next to Elvis, she loved nothing more than sitting on her patio with her hubby and looking at Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them.

And so the story goes on until we see you again. Because of your strong belief in God, we know you are resting in his loving arms. We love you and miss you Margie. You will be forever in our hearts.

Celebration of Margie's life is on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 at The First Congregation Church, 20 E St Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, CO.





DillieMARGIE (KINGSTON) DILLIEAugust 29, 1947 February 10, 2019We mourn the passing of our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she has touched. Margie went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer . She was born on August 29, 1947 in Springfield Missouri. She and her family moved to Colorado Springs in 1948. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1965 and fulfilled her love of children by working in Administration at Montrose High School, Air Academy Jr High and Eagleview Middle School.Margie married the love of her life, Lawrence (Larry) Dillie on May 5, 1968. They went on to have three sons. Their first, Richard, who is in heaven with his mama now, and sons Clint (Jennifer) Dillie and Tad Dillie. As Nana, she shared her love and laughter with her four grandchildren, Tad Jr, Jewelyanna, Alisha and Dallas Dillie. Margie is also survived by her brother, Larry Kingston and sister, Carole Kingston Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwayne and Thelma Kingston. She is loved by 15 nieces and nephews.Margie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was fierce in her love and protection of her husband and son's. They were her world. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She especially loved her role as Nana. Nothing made her happier than the kids and grandkids coming for Holidays so she could cook for them. She also treasured the one-on-one conversations she had when they would just stop by to visit.Her vivacious personality always made people around her laugh. Her love for jewelry was unmatched by anyone. When going on a vacation, she would always put her jewelry out first THEN decide what clothes would match them! Her love for fast cars was always demonstrated through her heavy foot on the throttle! Through her love of speed, she also demonstrated this as always being the fastest on her ATV. But, next to Elvis, she loved nothing more than sitting on her patio with her hubby and looking at Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them.And so the story goes on until we see you again. Because of your strong belief in God, we know you are resting in his loving arms. We love you and miss you Margie. You will be forever in our hearts.Celebration of Margie's life is on March 2, 2019 at 2:00 at The First Congregation Church, 20 E St Vrain Street, Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close