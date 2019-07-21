Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margo Joan (Silberg) Morrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morrow

MARGO JOAN (SILBERG) MORROW

1930-2019

Margo S. Morrow, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Monument, Colorado. Her family was at her side. She was born in Ironwood, Michigan on June 14, 1930, the fifth of five daughters to the late Karl Peter and Sigrid (Nikander) Silberg.

After high school graduation, Margo attended nursing school at Augustana College in Illinois. She worked as a dental hygienist in Chicago where she met the love of her life, Air Force Lt. John David Morrow. They married three months later in Dallas, TX on September 19, 1953. Their loving and devoted marriage lasted more than 65 years.

Margo's career as an Air Force wife spanned 20 years. The family lived in Texas, Morocco, Colorado, the Philippines, Massachusetts, and retired to their favorite home in Colorado. They also travelled to Mexico, Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hawaii.

Margo was exceptionally proud of her Finnish-American heritage and told many stories about her love of berry picking and fishing with her grandmother in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, taking piano lessons from her Aunt Pearl, and summers at Lake Gogebic and Lake Superior. Of course, like any good Finn, she was always up for a good game of cards.

Margo was an avid reader, loved playing the piano, sewing and knitting, and serving her church and community. She was a long-time member at First Lutheran Church and volunteered at Doll Doctors, Marian House Soup Kitchen, and Pikes Peak Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her four sisters Maia Blair, Arlove Logan, Phyllis Vollmar, and Gertrude Sovde. She is survived by her husband John Morrow; her daughter Bonnie Soares and partner David Holbrook; her daughter Christine Ashlock and husband Jerry; her daughter Katherine Livornese; her grandchildren Aaron Soares and partner Dominique Miller, Jacob Soares and partner Sandi Rocha, Adam Ashlock and partner Whitney Kerr, Meredith Ashlock and partner Jeff Wolfe, Eric Livornese and wife Erika, Ryan Livornese and partner Sandy George, Emily Livornese and fiance Derrick Kuta; her great granddaughter Lauren Livornese and great grandson Jesse Flores.

At Margo's request, only a small, private family gathering was held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marian House Soup Kitchen.







