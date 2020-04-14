Marguerite G. Alger

Obituary
Alger
MARGUERITE G. ALGER
April 16,1933
April 8, 2020
Marguerite M. Alger, Born in Littlestown, PA. April 16,1933 - April 8, 2020. With her loved ones by her side, cancer took her after the long journey. She had a witty sense of humor and brightened everyone's day. She loved cooking, bingo, and Cripple Creek.
She is survived by her children; Susan, Ann, David, Chrissy, Carol, and Spouses. As well as many Grandkids, Great-Grandkids, and Great Great Grandkids. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not, so she is now one of God's special angels.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
