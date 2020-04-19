Underwood
MARGUERITE UNDERWOOD
August 10, 1930 April 12, 2020
Marguerite Underwood passed away on April 12, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to William and Violet (Eklund) Lewis in Fairfield, Iowa on August 10, 1930.
She graduated from the Fairfield, Iowa school system in 1948. She was married to Arlo Underwood in 1951 in Lockridge, Iowa. She is a member of the Sunrise United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Copenhaver of Houston, TX, Diane Wilson of Colorado Springs, and two sons, Don Underwood and Dale Underwood, both of Colorado Springs, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Please contact the family directly or through www.cappadonafh.com/obituary/Marguerite-Underwood to be notified when a memorial is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/MargueriteUnderwood).
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020