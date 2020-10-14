1/1
Maria Abedonia Archuleta
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archuleta
MARIA ABEDONIA ARCHULETA
February 24, 1945 July 30, 2020
Maria (Abbie) was born on February 24, 1945 in Cerro, New Mexico. God called her home on July 30, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO, she is now resting in Cerro New Mexico. She is survived by her siblings Arthur (Shirley), Chio, Aggie, Isabel, Yolanda (Charlie). Her children Norma (David), Adrian, Darlene. Her grandchildren Victoria, Anthony, Andrew (Stephanie), Emily (Tim), Melissa, Nathan (Susana), Julian, Elena. Her great grandchildren, Kaleb, Lailah, Emiliana, Ignacio. Josiah, Maseo, Salvino, Marcello, Valentino, Camellia, Brent. She is preceded in death by her son Steven Archuleta, husband Adriano, her parents Demetrio and Rosenda, her brother Porfie Gallegos, sisters Grace and Petronila. Maria loved to cook and listen to her spanish music and dancing, she loved to laugh. She was spiritual and loved God. She was a hard worker and was very loved by her family and friends, She will forever be missed.
She is now free.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved