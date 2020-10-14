Archuleta

MARIA ABEDONIA ARCHULETA

February 24, 1945 July 30, 2020

Maria (Abbie) was born on February 24, 1945 in Cerro, New Mexico. God called her home on July 30, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO, she is now resting in Cerro New Mexico. She is survived by her siblings Arthur (Shirley), Chio, Aggie, Isabel, Yolanda (Charlie). Her children Norma (David), Adrian, Darlene. Her grandchildren Victoria, Anthony, Andrew (Stephanie), Emily (Tim), Melissa, Nathan (Susana), Julian, Elena. Her great grandchildren, Kaleb, Lailah, Emiliana, Ignacio. Josiah, Maseo, Salvino, Marcello, Valentino, Camellia, Brent. She is preceded in death by her son Steven Archuleta, husband Adriano, her parents Demetrio and Rosenda, her brother Porfie Gallegos, sisters Grace and Petronila. Maria loved to cook and listen to her spanish music and dancing, she loved to laugh. She was spiritual and loved God. She was a hard worker and was very loved by her family and friends, She will forever be missed.

She is now free.







