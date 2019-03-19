Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Amada Olivama "Molly Aldaz" (Archuleta) Aldaz. View Sign

Aldaz

"MOLLY ALDAZ" MARIA AMADA OLIVAMA (ARCHULETA) ALDAZ

March 12, 1924 March 10, 2019

Maria Amada (Archuleta) Aldaz, known as Molly, passed away March 10, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 12, 1924 in La Garita, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benigno & Delfina (Sierra) Archuleta; her husband, Hilario Aldaz; her sons Rudy and Jimmy Aldaz; her sisters Romualda Chavez, Andrea Quintana, Jesus Martinez, Anna Lovato, Rose Maestas, Alice Duran, Margaret Maestas, Maria Martinez and Crotilde Quintana; and her grandson, Robert Larkin Jr. She leaves behind her brother, Celestino Archuleta; her children Virginia Jensen, Velma Brandstrom, Larry Aldaz, and Charlotte Larkin; as well as 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who will cherish her memory.

Throughout her life, she was devoted to her Catholic faith and attended mass at Our Lady of Guadelupe and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She instilled her strong Catholic faith in her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family, always attending many sports and school events, and other family celebrations.

Visitation at 5:30 pm followed by the Rosary at 6:30 pm will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery.





