Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Bernarda (Espinoza) Ryan. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan

MARIA BERNARDA (ESPINOZA) RYAN

May 20, 1929

January 21, 2020

SFC (retired) Maria Bernarda (Espinoza) Ryan, age 90 of Colorado Springs, peacefully ascended to heaven after a short illness on January 21, 2020. Maria was born to Lorenza (Torres) and Toribio Espinoza in Black Lake, New Mexico on May 20, 1929. While stationed at Fort McClellan in 1968, she married Robert Thomas Ryan (deceased) at a Chapel near the WAC training station on post.

Maria was the fifth of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Tommie Roy, Larry Espinoza; Herman Espinoza, Benjamin Espinoza, Marie Espinoza, James Espinoza and Albina Romero.

She is survived by sisters, Rose Valdez of Mora, NM, Molly Collins of Ashburn, VA, Toots LaFavor of Bosque Farms, NM and Isabel Espinoza of Carson City, NV; nieces, Pat (Barry) Cooper, Geri (Bob) Lightburn, Monica (Benjamin) Arguello, Carol (David)

Maria was raised on a ranch in Northern New Mexico. After graduating High School in Taos, NM, she served her country in the Women's Army Corps - US Army from 1954 to 1974 rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Her last assignment was in Fort Myer, VA where she was the assistant to the Director of ACS and NCO I/C of ACS. Maria and Bob retired to Colorado Springs in 1974, where she was very active with a multitude of organizations as well as enjoying her hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, skiing, traveling and biking. She was a very active volunteer with numerous organizations including Evans Army Hospital pharmacy for over twenty years, the Nat'l Space Foundation, TREA-The Enlisted Association-Chapter #1, WAC Pikes Peak Chapter and Pikes Peak Veterans' Council. Maria was a very devout Catholic and a member of St Dominic Catholic Church in Security. She volunteered at the Chapels on Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base. She served on the Military Council of Catholic Women at Peterson Air Force Base and was a volunteer at the Catholic Center in the Citadel Mall.

Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at St Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 Security, CO with Father John Stearns as Celebrant. A reception will be at the Church following the mass. A private inurnment will be held later at the Shrine of Remembrance - Veterans Honor Court Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Memory of Maria B. Ryan can be mailed to St Dominic Catholic Church-New Parish Hall Fund, 5354 S Hwy 85, Security, CO 80911.

Online Condolences:







RyanMARIA BERNARDA (ESPINOZA) RYANMay 20, 1929January 21, 2020SFC (retired) Maria Bernarda (Espinoza) Ryan, age 90 of Colorado Springs, peacefully ascended to heaven after a short illness on January 21, 2020. Maria was born to Lorenza (Torres) and Toribio Espinoza in Black Lake, New Mexico on May 20, 1929. While stationed at Fort McClellan in 1968, she married Robert Thomas Ryan (deceased) at a Chapel near the WAC training station on post.Maria was the fifth of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Tommie Roy, Larry Espinoza; Herman Espinoza, Benjamin Espinoza, Marie Espinoza, James Espinoza and Albina Romero.She is survived by sisters, Rose Valdez of Mora, NM, Molly Collins of Ashburn, VA, Toots LaFavor of Bosque Farms, NM and Isabel Espinoza of Carson City, NV; nieces, Pat (Barry) Cooper, Geri (Bob) Lightburn, Monica (Benjamin) Arguello, Carol (David) Smith and Cathy Espinoza; nephews, Andrew T Valdez, Brian Ashelman and Joseph (Laura) Espinoza; eleven great nieces and nephews; and four great-great nieces.Maria was raised on a ranch in Northern New Mexico. After graduating High School in Taos, NM, she served her country in the Women's Army Corps - US Army from 1954 to 1974 rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Her last assignment was in Fort Myer, VA where she was the assistant to the Director of ACS and NCO I/C of ACS. Maria and Bob retired to Colorado Springs in 1974, where she was very active with a multitude of organizations as well as enjoying her hobbies. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, skiing, traveling and biking. She was a very active volunteer with numerous organizations including Evans Army Hospital pharmacy for over twenty years, the Nat'l Space Foundation, TREA-The Enlisted Association-Chapter #1, WAC Pikes Peak Chapter and Pikes Peak Veterans' Council. Maria was a very devout Catholic and a member of St Dominic Catholic Church in Security. She volunteered at the Chapels on Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base. She served on the Military Council of Catholic Women at Peterson Air Force Base and was a volunteer at the Catholic Center in the Citadel Mall.Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at St Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 Security, CO with Father John Stearns as Celebrant. A reception will be at the Church following the mass. A private inurnment will be held later at the Shrine of Remembrance - Veterans Honor Court Columbarium.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Memory of Maria B. Ryan can be mailed to St Dominic Catholic Church-New Parish Hall Fund, 5354 S Hwy 85, Security, CO 80911.Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com Published in The Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close