Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Rosary 7:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO Burial Following Services Evergreen Cemetery

Santistevan

MARIA ERNESTINA SANTISTEVAN

June 10, 1933

September 11, 2019

Maria "Tina" Santistevan, peacefully passed away September 11th, 2019, in her home, at the Broadmoor Court assisted living facility, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tina was born on June 10, 1933 to Louis Richard Trujillo and Rebecca (Sanchez) Trujillo in Amalia, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, loving husband, Dan L. Santistevan, Sr. in 1999; daughter, Catherine "Kathy" Santistevan in 1975; younger brother, Richard "Dick" Trujillo; and older sister, Edna (Trujillo) Duran.

After graduating high school in Santa Fe, New Mexico, she moved with her family to Casper, Wyoming, attended some college and began her 30-year career with Mountain Bell AT&T, as a telephone operator, and returned later as a telecommunications technician.

Tina married Dan L. Santistevan on April 25, 1955, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casper, Wyoming, after returning as a Korean War veteran. They made their permanent residence in Colorado Springs, Colorado relocating on July 4, 1965.

Surviving family members include, Daniel Santistevan, Jr. (Anna Ostapiuk), Colorado Springs; Linda Jennings (Danny Jennings), Colorado Springs; David Santistevan (Molly Ellwood), San Diego, California; Lisa Hansen (Dan Hansen), Centennial, Colorado, and Laura Craft (John Craft), Ft. Collins, Colorado. Grandchildren include, Ason and Brandon Santistevan, Christa (Honeycutt) Ward, Aidan Santistevan, Payton and Ailey Craft, and Ava and Jake Hansen. Brothers, Fred, Bill, Ernie and Chuck Trujillo, and sisters, Trudy Hurley and Emily Alexander; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tina was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was a proponent of Catholic School Education. Her biggest sense of accomplishment was seeing her children graduate from University.

Tina was a life-long history buff, which inspired her desire to be a world traveler, and indeed she traversed the globe. She was able to visit 48 of the 50 United States. Some of her bucket-list international destinations included; The Vatican in Rome; Paris; London; Japan; Jerusalem; Spain; Mexico; Austria; Germany; Ireland; Greece; The Pyramids in Egypt, and an excursion to Machu Picchu, Peru at the age of 80!

Rosary services will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday September 20, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home located at 1830 Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church 9 El Pomar Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado at 11:00 am on Saturday September 21, 2019. Burial rites will be held at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the services.

Tina was a generous, kind, and loving free spirit, touching everyone who had the pleasure to know her. Our dear Mother, Aunt, sister and friend, Tina, will always be missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization.







Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019

