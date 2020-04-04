Webb
MARIA M WEBB
March 16, 1929 March 22, 2020
Maria M Webb passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Maria was born in Amorbach, Germany to Otto and Magdalena Bchler. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward J Webb, her parents Otto and Magdalena Bchler, brother Manfred Bchler and nephew Jens Bchler. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Weed, granddaughter Shawn Grause, great-grandson Cameron Grause, brother Ludwig Bchler and nephews Holger, Guido and Horst Bchler. Maria loved her family, friends and neighbors. Maria was known for her cooking, especially her German potato salad and cheesecake. Maria enjoyed getting her hair done, John Wayne movies, German crossword puzzles and her pets. Maria, beloved mother and grandmother will be greatly missed. A service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020