MARIA SISNEROS
December 29, 1933 July 17, 2020
Maria Sisneros passed away peacefully at her home on July 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was attended by her loving sons and daughters during her final days on earth as she awaited God's angels to take her home.
Maria was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on December 29, 1933 to Cecilio and Damares Ortega. Maria was married to CWO3 retired Leo D. Sisneros. Leo and Maria were married in Fort Knox, KY on September 3, 1952, a marriage lasting 49 years until Leo's death. Maria was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Security, CO. In addition to her parents and her in-laws, she was preceded in death by a daughter Gloria Statler, a brother Fred Ortega, and her sister Leonor Jaramillo.
Maria is survived by her daughters Diane (Frank) Davis; Monte Vista, CO, Debra (Jim) Callaghan; Colorado Springs CO, Daniel (Barbara Black) Sisneros; Cheyenne WY, Beverly (Jim) Butcher; Fountain CO, Frank (Teresa) Sisneros; Manitou CO, Catherine (Joe) Drueke; Fountain CO, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Maria's services will be held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 5354 US 85-87, Colorado Springs CO. The viewing will be held at 11:00 am, a Catholic Rosary at 11:30 am, a Catholic Mass at 12:00 pm, and internment at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway.
A memorial page in her honor can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/maria-sisneros-9265413
