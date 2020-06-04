PipalMARIA T. PIPALNovember 20, 1927 May 30, 2020Maria T. Pipal was born on November 20, 1927 in Vencenzia, Italy. She passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs, CO on May 30, 2020.Maria was born to mother, Iolanda, and father, Augusto, and had 4 siblings. Maria met her husband, Stanley, in Vencenzia. After marriage, they moved to Colorado Springs, CO.After she retired from Digital, she volunteered for over 15 years at the Ronald McDonald House.She is survived by her nephew, Van Foletto; 3 generations of nieces and nephews, along with cousins in the U.S., Canada, and Italy.Maria was loved by many and will be dearly missed.