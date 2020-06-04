Maria T. Pipal
1927 - 2020
Pipal
MARIA T. PIPAL
November 20, 1927 May 30, 2020
Maria T. Pipal was born on November 20, 1927 in Vencenzia, Italy. She passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs, CO on May 30, 2020.
Maria was born to mother, Iolanda, and father, Augusto, and had 4 siblings. Maria met her husband, Stanley, in Vencenzia. After marriage, they moved to Colorado Springs, CO.
After she retired from Digital, she volunteered for over 15 years at the Ronald McDonald House.
She is survived by her nephew, Van Foletto; 3 generations of nieces and nephews, along with cousins in the U.S., Canada, and Italy.
Maria was loved by many and will be dearly missed.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
