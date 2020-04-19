Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian K. Brockett. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada , CO 80003 (303)-327-7220 Send Flowers Obituary

Brockett

MARIAN K. BROCKETT

June 9, 1923

April 5, 2020

Our Mother and Grandmother, Marian K. Brockett passed away at her home in Broomfield, Colorado on April 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Homer, Louisiana in 1923, as the middle child, she was shy, a lover of history and extremely smart. She graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute at age 19 and soon married David H. Brockett II and became a military wife, traveling the world while raising four children. Her eldest son, David H. Brockett III was developmentally challenged and, while caring for him, Marian became a devoted advocate for the special needs population.

She loved dogs and her cats, birds, books, gardening, painting, traveling, Jolly Girls, playing bridge, even achieving Gold Level status, and making many friends along the way. Marian was a life-long learner and taught us all the meaning of love and the importance of caring for others. She is survived by her son Chris Brockett, her two daughters, Susan Hernandez and Becky Myers, her ten grandchildren and a legacy of many great grandchildren.

We would especially like to acknowledge the thoughtful guidance, emotional support and kindness of the Denver Hospice, especially Michelle, Cheryl, Gary and Dr. K.

Mother has asked anyone wanting to make a donation in her memory to please send it to the Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 1811 Mill Road, Perkasie, PA 18944, which runs equine assisted therapy programs for children with special needs.





